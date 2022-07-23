Chapter 6, Problem 49

Neutron diffraction is an important technique for determining the structures of molecules. Calculate the velocity of a neutron needed to achieve a wavelength of 125 pm. (Refer to the inside cover for the mass of the neutron.)

