Chapter 6, Problem 49
Neutron diffraction is an important technique for determining the structures of molecules. Calculate the velocity of a neutron needed to achieve a wavelength of 125 pm. (Refer to the inside cover for the mass of the neutron.)
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (a) an 85-kg person skiing at 50 km/hr
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (d) an ozone 1O32 molecule in the upper atmosphere moving at 550 m/s.
Among the elementary subatomic particles of physics is the muon, which decays within a few microseconds after formation. The muon has a rest mass 206.8 times that of an electron. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a muon traveling at 8.85 * 105 cm/s.
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) a 1.50-mg mosquito moving at a speed of 1.40 m/s if the speed is known to within {0.01 m/s;
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (b) a proton moving at a speed of 15.00 { 0.012 * 104 m/s. (The mass of a proton is given in the table of fundamental constants in the inside cover of the text.)
Calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) an electron moving at a speed of 13.00 { 0.012 * 105 m/s