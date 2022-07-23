Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 49
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 49

Neutron diffraction is an important technique for determining the structures of molecules. Calculate the velocity of a neutron needed to achieve a wavelength of 125 pm. (Refer to the inside cover for the mass of the neutron.)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to determine the velocity of a proton. If it has a wavelength of 350 PICO meters to answer this question, we need to recall the formula of wavelength equals plank's constant, all over mass, times velocity. And since our question asked for a velocity of a proton, we need to remember that the mass of a proton Is equivalent to 1.67 times 10 to the -27 kg. Now, let's go ahead and plug in our values. So our wavelength is equivalent to Plank's constant, which is 6.626 times 10 to the negative kilograms times meters squared over second. And we're going to divide this by our mass of a proton which is 1.67 times 10 to the -27 kg. And we're going to multiply that by its velocity of 350 times 10 to the negative 12 m since a peak zero m is going to be 10 to the -12. When we calculate this out, we end up with a value of 1.13 times 10 to the 3rd m/s. And this is our final answer. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (a) an 85-kg person skiing at 50 km/hr

695
views
Textbook Question

Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (d) an ozone 1O32 molecule in the upper atmosphere moving at 550 m/s.

542
views
Textbook Question

Among the elementary subatomic particles of physics is the muon, which decays within a few microseconds after formation. The muon has a rest mass 206.8 times that of an electron. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a muon traveling at 8.85 * 105 cm/s.

640
views
Textbook Question

Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) a 1.50-mg mosquito moving at a speed of 1.40 m/s if the speed is known to within {0.01 m/s;

1437
views
Textbook Question

Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (b) a proton moving at a speed of 15.00 { 0.012 * 104 m/s. (The mass of a proton is given in the table of fundamental constants in the inside cover of the text.)

588
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) an electron moving at a speed of 13.00 { 0.012 * 105 m/s

900
views
1
rank