Chapter 6, Problem 45
Order the following transitions in the hydrogen atom from smallest to largest frequency of light absorbed: n = 3 to n = 7, n = 4 to n = 8, n = 2 to n = 5, and n = 1 to n = 3.
One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 94.974 nm. (a) In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum is this emission found?
One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 94.974 nm. (b) Determine the initial and final values of n associated with this emission.
The hydrogen atom can absorb light of wavelength 1094 nm. (b) Determine the final value of n associated with this absorption.
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (a) an 85-kg person skiing at 50 km/hr
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (d) an ozone 1O32 molecule in the upper atmosphere moving at 550 m/s.