Chapter 6, Problem 63a
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (a) s.
A certain orbital of the hydrogen atom has n = 4 and l = 3. (b) What are the possible values of ms for the orbital?
Which of the following represent impossible combinations of n and l? (a) 1p (b) 4s (c) 5f (d) 2d
For the table that follows, write which orbital goes with the quantum numbers. Don't worry about x, y, z subscripts. If the quantum numbers are not allowed, write 'not allowed.' n l ml Orbital 2 1 -1 2p (example) 1 0 0 3 -3 2 3 2 -2 2 0 -1 0 0 0 4 2 1 5 3 0
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (c) dx2 - y2.
(c) What can you say about the average distance from the nucleus of an electron in a 2s orbital as compared with a 3s orbital?
(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy (that is, most stable ones first): 4f, 6s, 3d, 1s, 2p.