Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 80b
Chapter 6, Problem 80b

The following electron configurations represent excited states. Identify the element and write its ground-state condensed electron configuration. (b) 3Ne43s13p44p1.

Hello. Everyone in this video, we're finding out which elements that this configuration is giving us. So we see we have the first part of our confederation being in brackets. A R A R S. Organ. It's okay right over here and any element in this row or section or group because these are noble gasses. So this is going to be a noble gas configuration. So let's first identify the four blocks that our PRT table is divided by having yellow here, R. S. P. We have our green being our D block. We have our blue being the P book and we have in pink R. F block. So let's also number R rose. We have 1234 and so on. So when we do the electron configuration and gas noble gas configuration, it's essentially the same thing, but it's kind of like a shortcut. So whatever element we're trying to write the configuration for, we go backwards and look for the nearest noble guests. So let's say we're doing something for gallium here. The noble gas that we'll start with was not going to be something ahead because we never reached that. Instead we go backwards to our God. So since we're at Oregon here, we can go ahead and eliminate that part. So we know we're starting off here are gone. So next it reads four s. 2. So for us to That's going to be in the 4th row in the S block, it's going to be our yellow and we're going to read across these two elements. So we have rights, we have stopped at this Calcium elements. Now just go ahead and cross the out. Next we have three d. 10. So because we're entering into our D. Block of course it's going to be the road number minus one. So three detail is actually going to be four Because 4 -1 is three. So entry here, we're running all the way across this block. They were stopping at C. N. This is our next stopping point. Let's go ahead and cross that out. And lastly we have four p 3. So entering our P block which is our blue Go 1, 2, 3 and a. S. Is our last final stop. So the element that this noble gas configuration is giving us is A. S. I'll go ahead and also I like that.
