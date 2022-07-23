Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Radius Atomic radius is a measure of the size of an atom, typically defined as the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell. It generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period from left to right due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus. Recommended video: Guided course 02:02 02:02 Atomic Radius

Periodic Trends Periodic trends refer to predictable patterns in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. Key trends include atomic radius, ionization energy, and electronegativity. Understanding these trends helps in predicting the behavior of elements and their relative sizes based on their position in the periodic table. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Periodic Trends