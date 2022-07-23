Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 26b

Using only the periodic table, arrange each set of atoms in order of increasing radius: (b) S, Si, Sr

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Radius

Atomic radius is a measure of the size of an atom, typically defined as the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell. It generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period from left to right due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus.
Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to predictable patterns in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. Key trends include atomic radius, ionization energy, and electronegativity. Understanding these trends helps in predicting the behavior of elements and their relative sizes based on their position in the periodic table.
Group and Period Classification

Elements in the periodic table are organized into groups (columns) and periods (rows). Elements in the same group often exhibit similar chemical properties and trends, while properties change across a period. For example, sulfur (S) is in Group 16, silicon (Si) in Group 14, and strontium (Sr) in Group 2, which influences their atomic radii and helps in arranging them by size.
