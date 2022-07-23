Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 34
Chapter 7, Problem 34

Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions, in order of increasing size: (a) Pb, Pb2+, Pb4+

Video transcript

hey everyone in this example, we need to list the following ions from largest to smallest size. So we want to recall the fact that the larger the number of electrons in an atom will therefore correspond to a larger atomic radius or atom size. So looking at this and I in here given as antimony three minus. When we think of neutral antimony we recognize that it's located in Group five a Corresponding to their 45 valence electrons. And so because we know that in comparison antimony with a three minus charge meaning it's an an ion will therefore gain three electrons. We would therefore say that we have 5-plus 3 which gives us a total of eight electrons total. And so we would see that our antimony with a three minus an ion charge has a lot more electrons than our neutral antimony with just five valence electrons. Because we can make this comparison and recognize that our an ion has eight electrons which is a larger amount of electrons. It is therefore also larger in size or has a larger atomic radius. So because they want us to rank from largest to smallest size, we would begin our ranking with our antimony with the three minus charge first were also given above our antimony with a three plus charge. And we would want to recall that an atom or ion with a three plus charges. A cat ion meaning we would recall that we would lose that number of electrons. So we would lose three electrons because we have a three plus charge. And so therefore we would take our original five electrons in a neutral atom of antimony and subtract three. And that would leave us with just two electrons total, which is much less than a neutral atom of antimony which has five valence electrons. And because we recall our trend where the greater the number of electrons in an atom corresponds to a larger atomic radius, we would continue our ranking with the second largest radius. Or sorry, adam being our neutral antimony. And then we would say that the smallest atom would be our antimony cat ion with the three plus charge. So this is our smallest adam. And so to complete this example, our final answer is going to be the following ranking boxed in. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise I hope I was able to help. And I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
