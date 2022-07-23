Chapter 7, Problem 86

The following observations are made about two hypothetical elements A and B: The A¬A and B¬B bond lengths in the elemental forms of A and B are 236 and 194 pm, respectively. A and B react to form the binary compound AB2, which has a linear structure (that is B-A-B = 180°). Based on these statements, predict the separation between the two B nuclei in a molecule of AB2.

