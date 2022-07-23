Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 38

Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionization energy of calcium.

hey everyone in this example, we need to give the 2nd and 3rd ionization energy equation for copper. So what we're going to start out with is the second ionization energy of copper. We want to recognize that we can't write out our second ionization energy for copper without writing out its first ionization energy. So what we're going to do is write out its first ionization energy by taking our neutral atom of copper. And on the other side of our equation we're going to produce our copper caddy on plus an added electron for the first ionization energy. And we know that this is the right equation because we would recall that ionization energy corresponds to the loss or release of an electron. So moving on to the second ionization energy for copper because we produced the C. U plus carry on in the first ionization energy. We would go ahead and start out with that with our equation. So we would have see you plus and then on our product side, what we would now have is the addition of another electron here. Which would give us the C. U. Two plus carry on now because we would now be losing two electrons total at the second ionization energy of copper. And now for the third ionization energy of copper we would releasing or losing three electrons. So we would take the ionization energy of copper at its second level. So that would produce C. U. Two plus as our cat ion. And on our product side because we have now released three electrons we would now form the C. U. Three plus catty on with the release of this third electron here and so for our final answers, these two equations boxed in our our equations for the 2nd and 3rd ionization energy of copper. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
