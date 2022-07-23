Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 105c2
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 8, Problem 105c2

Acetylene 1C2H22 and nitrogen 1N22 both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O51g2 and of acetylene to form CO21g2 and H2O1g2. Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2( g) and H2O(g).

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of chlorine gas to form solid Dick Loreen tri oxide. So we have our korean gas plus oxygen forming solid die chlorine tri oxide. And if we look at our left, we see that our oxygen is in multiples of two. And on the right we have a three. So we need to make that an even number. So to do that, we're just going to put a two in front of it. And now we have six oxygen's on the right and we need six on the left. So we're going to put a three in front of our 02 and then we have four chlorine is on the right and two on the left. So we're going to put a two in front of our chlorine. And that is our final balanced equation. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of these Lewis symbols, indicate the group in the periodic table in which the element X belongs: (a)

1644
views
Textbook Question

Illustrated are four ions — A, B, X, and Y— showing their relative ionic radii. The ions shown in red carry positive charges: a 2+ charge for A and a 1+ charge for B. Ions shown in blue carry negative charges: a 1- charge for X and a 2- charge for Y. (b) Among the combinations in part (a), which leads to the ionic compound having the largest lattice energy?

594
views
Textbook Question

A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (a) Which colored balls must represent sodium ions?

516
views