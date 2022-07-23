Chapter 8, Problem 105c2

Acetylene 1C2H22 and nitrogen 1N22 both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O51g2 and of acetylene to form CO21g2 and H2O1g2. Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2( g) and H2O(g).

