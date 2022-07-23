Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown 14th Edition Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding Problem 18c
Chapter 8, Problem 18c

Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (c) strontium and sulfur

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons to achieve full outer electron shells, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Typically, this happens between metals, which lose electrons and become positively charged cations, and nonmetals, which gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions forms a stable ionic compound.
Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and play a crucial role in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how an element interacts with others, including its ability to lose, gain, or share electrons. For strontium (which has two valence electrons) and sulfur (which has six), understanding their valence electrons is essential for predicting the type of ionic compound they will form.
Formation of Ionic Compounds

The formation of ionic compounds involves the combination of cations and anions in a ratio that results in a neutral overall charge. In the case of strontium and sulfur, strontium forms a +2 cation (Sr²⁺) and sulfur forms a -2 anion (S²⁻). Therefore, one strontium ion will combine with one sulfur ion to create the ionic compound strontium sulfide (SrS), demonstrating the principle of charge balance in ionic compounds.
