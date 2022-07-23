Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons to achieve full outer electron shells, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Typically, this happens between metals, which lose electrons and become positively charged cations, and nonmetals, which gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions forms a stable ionic compound.

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and play a crucial role in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how an element interacts with others, including its ability to lose, gain, or share electrons. For strontium (which has two valence electrons) and sulfur (which has six), understanding their valence electrons is essential for predicting the type of ionic compound they will form.