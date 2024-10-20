Chapter 1, Problem 72

Ethyl chloride is sold as a liquid (see photo) under pressure for use as a local skin anesthetic. Ethyl chloride boils at 12 °C at atmospheric pressure. When the liquid is sprayed onto the skin, it boils off, cooling and numbing the skin as it vaporizes.

a. What changes of state are involved in this use of ethyl chloride?

b. What is the boiling point of ethyl chloride in degrees Fahrenheit?

c. The bottle shown contains 103.5 mL of ethyl chloride. The density of ethyl chloride at 25 °C is 0.765 g/cm3. What is the mass of ethyl chloride in the bottle?