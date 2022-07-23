Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 14b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 14b

(b) Which units are appropriate for expressing atmospheric pressures, N, Pa, atm, kg>m2?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking which of the following our units used to express atmospheric pressure. So jules expresses energy. Atmospheres expresses pressure pounds per inches. Pressure equals force over area, and inches is not an area, so it is not C. In times in meters squared. Again, pressure equals force over area, and that is not force over area, so it cannot be D and E millimeters of mercury. That is a pressure. So our answers here are A and E. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph below shows the change in pressure as the temperature increases for a 1-mol sample of a gas confined to a 1-L container. The four plots correspond to an ideal gas and three real gases: CO2, N2, and Cl2. (a) At room temperature, all three real gases have a pressure less than the ideal gas. Which van der Waals constant, a or b, accounts for the influence intermolecular forces have in lowering the pressure of a real gas?

716
views
Textbook Question

The graph below shows the change in pressure as the temperature increases for a 1-mol sample of a gas confined to a 1-L container. The four plots correspond to an ideal gas and three real gases: CO2, N2, and Cl2. (b) Use the van der Waals constants in Table 10.3 to match the labels in the plot (A, B, and C) with the respective gases 1CO2, N2, and Cl22.

746
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false? (a) Gases are far less dense than liquids. (b) Gases are far more compressible than liquids. (c) Because liquid water and liquid carbon tetrachloride do not mix, neither do their vapors. (d) The volume occupied by a gas is determined by the volume of its container.

1078
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

(c) Which is most likely to be a gas at room temperature and ordinary atmospheric pressure, F2, Br2, K2O

1182
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that a woman weighing 130 lb and wearing high-heeled shoes momentarily places all her weight on the heel of one foot. If the area of the heel is 0.50 in.2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in a. pounds per square inch,

2
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that a woman weighing 130 lb and wearing high-heeled shoes momentarily places all her weight on the heel of one foot. If the area of the heel is 0.50 in.2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in c. atmospheres.

2
views