Chapter 10, Problem 92b

Calculate the pressure that CCl4 will exert at 80 °C if 1.00 mol occupies 33.3 L, assuming that (a) CCl4 obeys the ideal-gas equation (b) CCl4 obeys the van der Waals equation. (Values for the van der Waals constants are given in Table 10.3.)

