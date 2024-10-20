Chapter 10, Problem 86

The “escape velocity” for an object to escape from the top of Earth’s atmosphere is 7.1 km/s.

a. At what temperature would the rms speed of a He atom equal this value?

b. The actual temperature at the top of the atmosphere is approximately 200 K. Thus, only a small proportion of He atoms at this temperature are moving fast enough to potentially escape from Earth. Calculate the rms speed of a He atom at 200 K.

c. Calculate the rms speed of a hydrogen molecule at 200 K.

d. Which gas—hydrogen or helium—is more likely to escape Earth’s atmosphere?