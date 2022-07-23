Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 46a
Chapter 10, Problem 46a

The physical fitness of athletes is measured by 'VO2 max,' which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a treadmill). An average male has a VO2 max of 45 mL O2/kg body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO2 max reading of 88.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO2 max reading of 47.5 mL O2/kg body mass/min.

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us the oxygen saturation is the measure of how much oxygenated hemoglobin is present in the blood relative to the total hemoglobin. For a healthy individual, the oxygen saturation must remain at least 94% at all times An average human body contains 5.0 L of blood. While there is 13.2 to 16.6 g per deciliter hemoglobin in the blood of a mill. And our goal here is using an average of 14.9 g per death liter of hemoglobin in the blood. And that one g of hemoglobin carries 1.39 millions of oxygen, calculate the volume of oxygen in milliliters present in the blood. So we're going to start off with our 15 R five point zero leaders of blood times one guests later of blood over 10 to the -1. Leaders of blood times 14 0. hemoglobin over one desa later of blood Times 94g of oxygenated hemoglobin. Over 100 g total hemoglobin Because it gave us to us in a percentage. So that is out of 100. And then we're going to multiply that by one point milliliters of oxygen over one g of hemoglobin. So our leaders of blood are canceling out our desks, liters of blood are canceling out our total hemoglobin is canceling out and our oxygenated hemoglobin is counseling out. So our final answer is milliliters. Thank you for watching. Bye
