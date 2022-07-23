Chapter 10, Problem 46a

The physical fitness of athletes is measured by 'VO 2 max,' which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a treadmill). An average male has a VO 2 max of 45 mL O 2 /kg body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO 2 max reading of 88.0 mL O 2 /kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO 2 max reading of 47.5 mL O 2 /kg body mass/min.

