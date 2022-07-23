London Dispersion Forces

London dispersion forces are a type of van der Waals force that arise from temporary fluctuations in electron density within molecules, leading to instantaneous dipoles. These forces are present in all molecules, but they are particularly significant in nonpolar substances like noble gases. The strength of London dispersion forces increases with the size and polarizability of the atoms involved, which is crucial for understanding the behavior of xenon (Xe) compared to argon (Ar).