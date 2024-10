Chapter 13, Problem 60

a. What volume of a 0.150 M solution of KBr is needed to precipitate 16.0 g of AgBr from a solution containing 0.480 mol of AgNO3.

b. What volume of a 0.50 M solution of HCl would just neutralize 250 mL of a solution containing 5.5 g of Ba(OH)2?