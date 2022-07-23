Chapter 13, Problem 82

Lauryl alcohol is obtained from coconut oil and is used to make detergents. A solution of 5.00 g of lauryl alcohol in 0.100 kg of benzene freezes at 4.1 °C. What is the molar mass of lauryl alcohol from these data? See Table 13.3 for the normal freezing point and 𝐾 f of benzene.

