Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 82
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 13, Problem 82

Lauryl alcohol is obtained from coconut oil and is used to make detergents. A solution of 5.00 g of lauryl alcohol in 0.100 kg of benzene freezes at 4.1 °C. What is the molar mass of lauryl alcohol from these data? See Table 13.3 for the normal freezing point and 𝐾f of benzene.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to solve the following problem. It's a solution composed of three g of D. H. A. In 30.2 kg of benzene freezes at 5.27 degrees Celsius. And we're supposed to calculate the molar mass of D. H. A. So the first thing I wanna do is we want to calculate the freezing point depression. We do that by taking The freezing point of Benzene which is 5.5°C. And what we're gonna do is we're going to take the number subjected by the 5.27 That we see in this question stem to give us 0.23°C. We're then going to take our freezing point depression. We're going to solve for our morality. And so we already have our .23°C and the constant or the freezing point malakal constant for Benzene is 5.07 degrees of Celsius morality. We're gonna multiply that by em. When we saw for em we're going to get the m equals 0.4536 morality morality is simply moles per kilogram. And so what we're gonna do is we're gonna take that 0.4536. And we're going to say that that is molds, pour kilogram and then we're gonna equal that to our three g of D. H. A. That we have, we're gonna place this over the molar mass and we're going to see wine a bit. That's how we're gonna solve for a number of moles. We're gonna take this and we're going to divide that by 0. kg. Rearranging this equation to isolate the three g for mila moles, we get nine point we get 9.72 times 10 to the negative third moles Is equal to that three g per molar mass, isolating molar mass. We get that molar mass is equal to three g over the 9.72 times 10 to the negative third moles. Which, when simplified, gives us an answer of 331 g per mole or the molar mass. I hope this helped. And until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the freezing point of an aqueous solution that boils at 105.0 °C?

2072
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Seawater contains 34 g of salts for every liter of solution. Assuming that the solute consists entirely of NaCl (in fact, over 90% of the salt is indeed NaCl), calculate the osmotic pressure of seawater at 20 °C

832
views
Textbook Question

Adrenaline is the hormone that triggers the release of extra glucose molecules in times of stress or emergency. A solution of 0.64 g of adrenaline in 36.0 g of CCl4 elevates the boiling point by 0.49 °C. Calculate the approximate molar mass of adrenaline from this data.

844
views
Textbook Question

Lysozyme is an enzyme that breaks bacterial cell walls. A solution containing 0.150 g of this enzyme in 210 mL of solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.953 torr at 25 °C. What is the molar mass of lysozyme?

2030
views
Textbook Question

A dilute aqueous solution of an organic compound soluble in water is formed by dissolving 2.35 g of the compound in water to form 0.250 L of solution. The resulting solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.605 atm at 25 °C. Assuming that the organic compound is a nonelectrolyte, what is its molar mass?

1035
views
Textbook Question

The osmotic pressure of a 0.010 M aqueous solution of CaCl2 is found to be 0.674 atm at 25 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor, i, for the solution.

2344
views
1
rank