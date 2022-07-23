Chapter 13, Problem 93a
The “free-base” form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H22ClO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms.
a. Which form of cocaine, the free base or the hydrochloride, is relatively water-soluble?
Video transcript
A dilute aqueous solution of an organic compound soluble in water is formed by dissolving 2.35 g of the compound in water to form 0.250 L of solution. The resulting solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.605 atm at 25 °C. Assuming that the organic compound is a nonelectrolyte, what is its molar mass?
The osmotic pressure of a 0.010 M aqueous solution of CaCl2 is found to be 0.674 atm at 25 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor, i, for the solution.
Aerosols are important components of the atmosphere. Does the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere increase or decrease the amount of sunlight that arrives at the Earth's surface, compared to an 'aerosol-free' atmosphere? Explain your reasoning.
The 'free-base' form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H21NO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms (e) How many mL of a concentrated 18.0 M HCl aqueous solution would it take to convert 1.00 kilograms (a 'kilo') of the free-base form of cocaine into its hydrochloride form?
A supersaturated solution of sucrose (C12H22O11) is made by dissolving sucrose in hot water and slowly letting the solution cool to room temperature. After a long time, the excess sucrose crystallizes out of the solution. Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (b) After the excess sucrose has crystallized out, the system is now unstable and is not in equilibrium.
Most fish need at least 4 ppm dissolved O2 in water for survival. (a) What is this concentration in mol/L?