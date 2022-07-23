Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 113g
Chapter 2, Problem 113g

Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (g) mercurous chloride and mercuric chloride

Video transcript

Hey everyone for this question, we're asked to provide the correct formulas for magnesium chloride and magnesium chlorate. Starting off with a we know that magnesium has a plus two charge since it's in our group to a and we're going to add this with our chloride which is Cielo to minus. And we can go ahead and use our criss cross method and we see that we have a 2 to 1 ratio. So our formula is going to be m G C L 02 to since we need two of our chloride in order to balance out our plus two charge from our magnesium. Moving on to be we have again, magnesium which has a plus two charge and chlor eight. Now chlorate is going to be Cielo 3 -. And since we have a 2 to 1 ratio again we're simply going to have M G. Cielo 32 in order to balance out our plus two charge from our magnesium and these are going to be our final answers. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
