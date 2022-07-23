Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 109b
Chapter 2, Problem 109b

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (b) SeO32-

everyone, so we have oxygen ions that contain elements in the same group of the periodic table, and they have an analogous formula and are named in a similar convention, were asked to propose a name for the following ion A. S. 043 minus. So this is going to be similar A phosphate, which is P afford a minus because arsenic and phosphorus are in the same group in the periodic table, We're gonna have arsenic A. S. And then 043 -. That's gonna be arson ion. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
