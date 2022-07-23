Chapter 2, Problem 107c

Fill in the blanks in the following table: Cation Anion Formula Name Lithium oxide Fe2+ PO 4 3- Al 2 (SO 4 ) 3 Copper(II) nitrate Cr3+ I− MnClO 2 Ammonium carbonate Zinc perchlorate Complete the third column of the table.

