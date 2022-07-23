Chapter 2, Problem 7
Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.
Four of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Which of these are metals and which are nonmetals?
Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?
a. Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound?
b. Which of the following diagrams most likely represents a molecular compound?
The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following compounds is consistent with the drawing?
a. potassium bromide
b. potassium sulfate
c. calcium nitrate
d. iron(III) sulfate
In the Millikan oil-drop experiment (see Figure 2.5), the tiny oil drops are observed through the viewing lens as rising, stationary, or falling, as shown here. The arrows indicate the rate of motion. a. What causes their rate of fall to vary from their rate in the absence of an electric field?
A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (a) What is the ratio of the mass of O to C?