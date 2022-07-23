Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 95b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 95b

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Everyone in this example, we need to identify the symbol number of protons and number of neutrons for the isotope 100 x. So recall that for isotope symbol. The 100 here represents our mass number X. Is supposed to be our atom, which is what we need to identify for our answer. And then the 44 here represents our atomic number. Sorry about that. So we should recall that our mass number is found by taking our number of protons and adding that to our number of neutrons. And we should recall that atomic number represented by the symbol Z is going to equal our number of protons and it's also going to equal our number of electrons for neutral atoms only. So because we're already given the atomic number as 44, we can say Z Equals 44 because it's given to us in our symbol. And so we can look to our parodic tables and say that therefore the atomic number 44 would correspond to the atom ruth any. Um, are you on our periodic tables? So we can say therefore, are you is X. To replace that in our symbol are isotopes symbol. Our next step is to confirm our number of protons and neutrons. So we need to first find protons in order to find neutrons. Now because we have been given our atomic number being 44 in our symbol, we can say also. Therefore, since the atomic number is equal to 44, we have 44 protons in ruth any. um and since it is a neutral isotope, We don't have a charge here in our given symbol. So we can say and we have 44 electrons. So what we've determined so far is the identity of X. So we have 100 ruth Anne. Um as our isotope, it has the atomic number 44, which was already given to us. And we've confirmed that we have 44 protons so far. So now to find our number of neutrons, as we've outlined above, protons added two neutrons gives us our mass number and our mass number given to us in the prompt is 100 here. So what we can do is take our mass number and number of protons to find our number of neutrons. So we would say that our number of neutrons Is found by taking our mass number given to us in the prompt as 100 And subtracting that from our number of protons, which we determined from our given atomic number in our symbol being 44. So 100 -40 for protons. So, this difference gives us our number of neutrons equal to a value of 56. So for our final answers to complete this example, we've identified our proper symbol for this isotope here. We've sorry, we've also identified our number of neutrons and we've also identified our number of protons. So everything boxed in blue represents our final answer to complete this example, I hope that everything I reviewed was clear if you have any questions. Just leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (b) Based on the sum of the masses of their subatomic particles, which is expected to be more massive, an atom of 3He or an atom of 3H (which is also called tritium)?

906
views
Textbook Question

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (c) Based on your answer to part (b), what would need to be the precision of a mass spectrometer that is able to differentiate between peaks that are due to 3He+ and 3H+?

565
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X

830
views
Textbook Question

The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of 7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (b) The atomic masses of 6Li and 7Li are 6.015122 and 7.016004 u, respectively. A sample of lithium depleted in the lighter isotope was found on analysis to contain 1.442% 6Li. What is the average atomic weight of this sample of the metal?

935
views
Textbook Question

The element oxygen has three naturally occurring isotopes, with 8, 9, and 10 neutrons in the nucleus, respectively. a. Write the full chemical symbols for these three isotopes.

2
views
Textbook Question

The element lead (Pb) consists of four naturally occurring isotopes with atomic masses 203.97302, 205.97444, 206.97587, and 207.97663 amu. The relative abundances of these four isotopes are 1.4, 24.1, 22.1, and 52.4%, respectively. From these data, calculate the atomic weight of lead.

2
views