Chapter 2, Problem 31b
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (b) the isotope of krypton with mass number 84
Video transcript
Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 112Cd
Protons 38 92
Neutrons 58 49
Electrons 38 36
Mass no. 81 235
Complete the second row of the table.
Complete the third row of the table.
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (a) the isotope of platinum that contains 118 neutrons
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (d) the isotope of magnesium that has an equal number of protons and neutrons.
The atomic weight of boron is reported as 10.81, yet no atom of boron has the mass of 10.81 amu. Which is the best explanation?
a. The measurement of atomic mass is only reliable to two significant figures.
b. The atomic weight is an average of many individual atoms.
c. The atomic weight is an average of many isotopes of the same nuclear composition.
(b) Why is the atomic weight of carbon reported as 12.011 in the table of elements and the periodic table in the front inside cover of this text?