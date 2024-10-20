Chapter 3, Problem 105

a. What is the theoretical yield of CO 2 if 1.00×103kg (1 metric ton) of CaO is obtained by thermal decomposition of CaCO 3 ?

b. In ordinary Portland cement, the average CaO content of the clinker (the inorganic part of the dried cement prior to adding gypsum and any additives or fillers) is 63.5%. What quantity of CO 2 is emitted to produce 1.00×103 kg of clinker?

c. If the clinker makes up 95% of the mass of the cement, a good estimate for most cement produced in the twentieth century, what quantity of CO 2 is emitted in the production of 1.00×103 kg of cement?