Chapter 3, Problem 105
a. What is the theoretical yield of CO2 if 1.00×103kg (1 metric ton) of CaO is obtained by thermal decomposition of CaCO3?
b. In ordinary Portland cement, the average CaO content of the clinker (the inorganic part of the dried cement prior to adding gypsum and any additives or fillers) is 63.5%. What quantity of CO2 is emitted to produce 1.00×103 kg of clinker?
c. If the clinker makes up 95% of the mass of the cement, a good estimate for most cement produced in the twentieth century, what quantity of CO2 is emitted in the production of 1.00×103 kg of cement?
d. In some parts of the world waste products, blast furnace slag from the manufacture of steel, or fly ash from coal-fired power plants are added to cement to reduce the amount of clinker in the cement. If the clinker makes up only 60% of the cement by mass, what quantity of CO2 is emitted in the production of 1.00×103 kg of cement?