Chapter 3, Problem 74

Consider a recipe for making a club sandwich that consists of three slices toasted bread, 2 slices turkey breast, 2 pieces fried bacon, and one slice cheddar cheese.

a. If you start with 36 slices of bread, 20 slices of turkey breast, 24 pieces bacon, and 14 slices of cheese, what is the limiting reactant?

b. What is the theoretical yield of club sandwiches?

c. If you ask your roommate to prepare club sandwiches for a party and they finish with nine sandwiches, what is the percent yield of sandwiches?