Chapter 3, Problem 61b

Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate 1Na2SiO32, for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO31s2 + 8 HF1aq2¡ H2SiF61aq2 + 2 NaF1aq2 + 3 H2O1l2 (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3?

Verified Solution

