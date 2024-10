Chapter 3, Problem 73

Imagine you were asked to assemble skateboards from decks, axles, and wheels, with each skateboard made from one deck, two axles, and four wheels.

a. What is the limiting reactant if you start from 25 decks, 48 axles, and 106 wheels?

b. What is the theoretical yield of skateboards?

c. If 22 boards are produced once the assembly is complete, what is the percent yield of skateboards?