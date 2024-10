Chapter 3, Problem 72

The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH 3 (CH 2 ) 6 CH 3 , produces 5470 kJ of heat.

a. Write a balanced chemical equation for the combustion of octane.

b. Calculate how much heat is produced if 1.000 gallon of octane is combusted. Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20°C.