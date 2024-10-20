Chapter 3, Problem 107

Two key components of cement clinker are Ca 3 SiO 5 , called tricalcium silicate or alite, and Ca 2 SiO 4 , called dicalcium silicate or belite. Both are formed when CaO produced from thermal decomposition of limestone (CaCO 3 ) reacts with SiO 2 present in the clays and other raw materials used to make cement. When water is added, both react to form hydrated phases that give cement much of its strength, though alite forms more rapidly and plays a more important role in the setting of the cement and its initial strength gain.

a. What is the mass percent Ca in alite?

b. What is the mass percent Ca in belite?