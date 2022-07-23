Chapter 3, Problem 51b
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (b) empirical formula NH2Cl, molar mass = 51.5 g/mol
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: c. 62.1% C, 5.21% H, 12.1% N, and the remainder O
A compound whose empirical formula is XF3 consists of 65% F by mass. What is the atomic mass of X?
The compound XCl4 contains 75.0% Cl by mass. What is the element X?
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (a) empirical formula HCO2, molar mass = 90.0 g/mol
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (b) empirical formula C2H4O, molar mass = 88.0 g/mol
Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (a) Styrene, a compound used to make Styrofoam® cups and insulation, contains 92.3% C and 7.7% H by mass and has a molar mass of 104 g/mol.