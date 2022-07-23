Chapter 3, Problem 103c3

When a mixture of 10.0 g of acetylene 1C2H22 and 10.0 g of oxygen 1O22 is ignited, the resulting combustion reaction produces CO2 and H2O. (c) How many grams of CO2 are present after the reaction is complete?

