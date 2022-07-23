Chapter 4, Problem 42b
Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (b) Based on the equation in part (a), write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs between NiO(s) and an aqueous solution of nitric acid.
Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (b) Solid chromium(III) hydroxide reacts with nitrous acid.
Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (c) Aqueous nitric acid and aqueous ammonia react.
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the following reactions, and identify the gas formed in each: (a) solid cadmium sulfide reacts with an aqueous solution of sulfuric acid
True or false: a. If a substance is oxidized, it is gaining electrons.
(a) Which region of the periodic table shown here contains elements that are easiest to oxidize? (b) Which region contains the least readily oxidized elements?
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3