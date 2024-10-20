Chapter 4, Problem 11

Consider the following reagents shown below: zinc, copper, mercury (density 13.6 g/mL), silver nitrate solution, nitric acid solution.

a. Given a 500-mL Erlenmeyer flask and a balloon, how can you combine two or more of the reagents to initiate a chemical reaction that will inflate the balloon? Write a balanced chemical equation to represent this process.

b. What is the identity of the substance that inflates the balloon?

c. What is the theoretical yield of the substance that fills the balloon?