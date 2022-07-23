Chapter 4, Problem 71b
Indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (b) 1.3×10−2 M MgSO4
(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.
(a) Which will have the highest concentration of potassium ions: 0.20 M KCl, 0.15 M K2CrO4, or 0.080 M K3PO4?
(b) Which will contain the greater number of moles of potassium ion: 30.0 mL of 0.15 M K2CrO4 or 25.0 mL of 0.080 M K3PO4
Ignoring protolysis reactions, indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (d) a mixture of 45.0 mL of 0.272 M NaCl and 65.0 mL of 0.0247 M (NH4)2CO3. Assume that the volumes are additive.
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (a) 42.0 mL of 0.170 M NaOH with 37.6 mL of 0.400 M NaOH.
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (b) 44.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4 with 25.0 mL of 0.150 M KCl