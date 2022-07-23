Chapter 4, Problem 55b
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (b) zinc metal is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate
Which of the following are redox reactions? For those that are, indicate which element is oxidized and which is reduced. For those that are not, indicate whether they are precipitation or neutralization reactions. (a) P41s2 + 10 HClO1aq2 + 6 H2O1l2¡ 4 H3PO41aq2 + 10 HCl1aq2
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions of b. aluminum with formic acid, HCOOH. Hint: These reactions produce a gas.
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (b) dilute sulfuric acid with iron Hint: These reactions produce a gas.
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (c) hydrobromic acid is added to tin metal
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) hydrogen gas is bubbled through an aqueous solution of nickel(II) chloride
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) aluminum metal is added to a solution of cobalt(II) sulfate.