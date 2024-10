Chapter 5, Problem 29

A system goes from one state to another by two different paths. For Path 1, the system does 140 J of work on the surroundings, and its internal energy increases by 330 J. For Path 2, the system absorbs 220 J of heat from the surroundings.

a. What is the value of q for Path 1?

b. What is the value of w for Path 2?