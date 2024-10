Chapter 5, Problem 30

A system goes from State A to State B by two different paths: Path 1, for which π‘ž 1 =38 kJ and 𝑀 1 =βˆ’97 kJ, and Path 2, for which π‘ž 2 =βˆ’28 kJ.

a. What is the value of Δ𝐸 for Path 1?

b. What is the value of w for Path 2?