Chapter 5, Problem 12

Consider the reaction pictured below in which a molecule of X 2 reacts with a molecule of Y 2 to form two molecules of XY. The reaction is exothermic. Which of the following statements involving the bond enthalpies of X2, Y2, and XY is or are true?

i. 𝐷(Xβ€”X),𝐷(Yβ€”Y), and 𝐷(π‘‹β€”π‘Œ) all have positive values.

ii. 2𝐷(Xβ€”Y)<𝐷(Xβ€”X)+𝐷(Yβ€”Y).

iii. Δ𝐻=𝐷(Xβ€”X)+𝐷(Yβ€”Y)βˆ’2𝐷(Xβ€”Y).