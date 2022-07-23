Chapter 5, Problem 122a
Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C. (a) Before mixing, how many grams of Cu are present in the solution of CuSO4?
Depending on their specific usage, fuels are judged in part on energy released per unit volume and energy released per unit mass. Three prospective fuels are listed in the following table, along with their densities and molar enthalpies of combustion.
a. Rank the three fuels according to their enthalpy produced per gram.
b. Rank them according to their enthalpy produced per cm3:
The Sun supplies about 1.0 kilowatt of energy for each square meter of surface area (1.0 kW/m2, where a watt=1 J/s). Plants produce the equivalent of about 0.20 g of sucrose (C12H22O11) per hour per square meter. Assuming that the sucrose is produced as follows, calculate the percentage of sunlight used to produce sucrose. 12 CO2(g) + 11 H2O(l) → C12H22O11 + 12 O2(g) H = 5645 kJ
At 20 °C (approximately room temperature) the average velocity of N2 molecules in air is 1050 mph. (b) What is the kinetic energy (in J) of an N2 molecule moving at this speed?