Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 122a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 122a

Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C. (a) Before mixing, how many grams of Cu are present in the solution of CuSO4?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to calculate the mass of our chlorine ion in 100 ml of 0.50 moller of sodium chloride. To answer this question, we're simply going to use our dimensional analysis. Starting off with 100 ml. We'll go ahead and convert this into leaders. So we know that we have 10 to the third middle leaders per one leader. And we were told that we have 0.50 moller which is mole of sodium chloride Per one L of sodium chloride. And now looking at our multiple ratios, we know that one mole of sodium chloride contains one mole of our chlorine and ion. And looking at our periodic table, We can see that we have 35.45 g of our chlorine, an ion per one mole. And when we calculate this out and cancel out all our units, We end up with a value of 1.77 g of our chlorine an ion, which is our final answer. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Depending on their specific usage, fuels are judged in part on energy released per unit volume and energy released per unit mass. Three prospective fuels are listed in the following table, along with their densities and molar enthalpies of combustion.

a. Rank the three fuels according to their enthalpy produced per gram.

b. Rank them according to their enthalpy produced per cm3:

2
views
Textbook Question

The Sun supplies about 1.0 kilowatt of energy for each square meter of surface area (1.0 kW/m2, where a watt=1 J/s). Plants produce the equivalent of about 0.20 g of sucrose (C12H22O11) per hour per square meter. Assuming that the sucrose is produced as follows, calculate the percentage of sunlight used to produce sucrose. 12 CO2(g) + 11 H2O(l) → C12H22O11 + 12 O2(g) H = 5645 kJ

3
views
Textbook Question

At 20 °C (approximately room temperature) the average velocity of N2 molecules in air is 1050 mph. (b) What is the kinetic energy (in J) of an N2 molecule moving at this speed?

1356
views
1
comments