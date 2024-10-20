Chapter 5, Problem 68

Dimethyl ether, CH 3 OCH 3 (𝑔), is an industrially useful organic compound that is a gas at room temperature. Consider the following balanced thermochemical equations:

CH 3 OCH 3 (g) + 3 O 2 (g) → 2 CO 2 (g) + 3 H 2 O(g) ΔH° = −1328 kJ

CH 4 (g) + 2 O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(g) ΔH° = −802 kJ

2 C 2 H 6 (g) + 7 O 2 (g) → 4 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 O(g) ΔH° = −2855 kJ

a. All three of the above reactions produce H2O(𝑔). If they were written to produce H2O(𝑙) instead, would the values of Δ𝐻° become more negative, become less negative, or stay the same?

b. By using Hess’s law and the reactions provided, calculate Δ𝐻° for the following balanced reaction between dimethyl ether and methane to produce ethane and water: