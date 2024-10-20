Chapter 5, Problem 60

Glycerol (also called glycerine), C 3 H 8 O 3 (𝑙), is a viscous, sweet-tasting liquid used in a variety of food and personal care products. Under constant-volume conditions, the combustion of 1.000 mol of glycerol releases 1653 kJ of heat to the surroundings. A 2.850-g sample of glycerol is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 22.11 to 27.42°C.

a. Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction, assuming the products are CO 2 (𝑔) and H 2 O(𝑙).

b. What is the total heat capacity of the calorimeter?

c. If the size of the glucose sample had been 4.000 g, what would the temperature change of the calorimeter have been?

d. Which of the following values about the combustion of glycerol under constant volume is or are correct:

i.Δ𝐻=−1653 kJ/mol;

ii. Δ𝐸=−1653 kJ/mol;

iii. 𝑞𝑣=−1653 kJ/mol?