Chapter 5, Problem 110

Propylene glycol, C3H8O2, is a viscous liquid used in the production of polyester resins. A 1.500-g sample of propylene glycol is combusted to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙) in a bomb calorimeter for which the total heat capacity is 6.355 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 22.45 to 28.10°C.

a. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of propylene glycol to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙).

b. How much heat is evolved during the combustion of the 1.500-g sample of propylene glycol?

c. Calculate the enthalpy change for the combustion of one mole of propylene glycol to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙).

d. What is the value of Δ𝐻𝑓° for propylene glycol?