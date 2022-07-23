Chapter 5, Problem 97b

The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C 3 H 4 ), propylene (C 3 H 6 ), and propane (C 3 H 8 ) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.

