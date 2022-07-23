Chapter 5, Problem 97b
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.
(a) A serving of a particular ready-to-serve chicken noodle soup contains 2.5 g fat, 14 g carbohydrate, and 7 g protein. Estimate the number of Calories in a serving.
The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 4.23 oz (120 g) contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?
The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A batch of Sauvignon Blanc wine contains 10.6% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the wine to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a 6-oz glass of wine (177 mL)?
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?
At the end of 2020, global population was about 7.8 billion. What mass of glucose in kg would be needed to provide 1500 Cal/person/day of nourishment to the global population for one year? Assume that glucose is metabolized entirely to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙) according to the following thermochemical equation: C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(𝑔) → 6 CO2(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑙) ΔH° = -2803 kJ
The automobile fuel called E85 consists of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. E85 can be used in the so-called flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), which can use gasoline, ethanol, or a mix as fuels. Assume that gasoline consists of a mixture of octanes (different isomers of C8H18), that the average heat of combustion of C8H18(l) is 5400 kJ/mol, and that gasoline has an average density of 0.70 g/mL. The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL. (a) By using the information given as well as data in Appendix C, compare the energy produced by combustion of 1.0 L of gasoline and of 1.0 L of ethanol.