Chapter 5, Problem 33

Which of the following statements about enthalpy is or are true?

a. Because E, P, and V are state functions, H is a state function.

b. If a system changes its state under a constant external pressure, then Δ𝐻=π‘ž.

c. Under constant-pressure conditions, if Δ𝐻=0, then Ξ”E must also equal zero.