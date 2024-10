Chapter 5, Problem 62

You are given the following hypothetical reactions:

2 A → B + C ΔH = +50 kJ

A → D ΔH = −80 kJ

a. Use Hess’s law to calculate ΔH for the reaction B + C → 2 D.

b. What is ΔH for the reaction D → ½ B + ½ C?