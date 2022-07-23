Chapter 6, Problem 29d
One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (d) These UV photons can break chemical bonds in your skin to cause sunburn—a form of radiation damage. If the 325-nm radiation provides exactly the energy to break an average chemical bond in the skin, estimate the average energy of these bonds in kJ>mol.
