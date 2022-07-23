Chapter 6, Problem 64c
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (c) dx2 - y2.
Which of the following represent impossible combinations of n and l? (a) 1p (b) 4s (c) 5f (d) 2d
For the table that follows, write which orbital goes with the quantum numbers. Don't worry about x, y, z subscripts. If the quantum numbers are not allowed, write 'not allowed.' n l ml Orbital 2 1 -1 2p (example) 1 0 0 3 -3 2 3 2 -2 2 0 -1 0 0 0 4 2 1 5 3 0
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (a) s.
(a) With reference to Figure 6.19, what is the relationship between the number of nodes in an s orbital and the value of the principal quantum number?
(a) For an He+ ion, do the 2s and 2p orbitals have the same energy? If not, which orbital has a lower energy?
(b) If we add one electron to form the He atom, would your answer to part (a) change?