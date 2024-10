Chapter 6, Problem 93

Which of the following explains why the Bohr model is applicable to a He+ ion but not a neutral He atom?

i. The nuclear charge in He+ is the same as that in the H atom.

ii. One electron in the He atom is attracted to the nucleus while the other is repelled from the nucleus, which complicates the model.

iii. The two electrons in the He atom repel one another, which complicates the model.